Bulgaria's jobless rate eases to 8.3% in June as coronavirus impact subsides

    SOFIA, July 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's unemployment rate
dropped to 8.3% in June from 9.0% in May as the Balkan country's
labour market slowly recovers from stringent restrictions aimed
at containing the coronavirus, data from the state employment
agency showed on Wednesday.
    The jobless rate was 5.2% in June, 2019.
    About 35% of the people who lost their jobs since the middle
of March due to the coronavirus crisis have already taken their
old jobs back and government-funded programmes have also helped
limit dole-queues, the agency said.
    There were some 22,000 fewer unemployed people in the Balkan
country of 7 million than a month earlier. Compared to a year
ago number increased by more than 100,000 people, the agency
said. 
    Some 9,000 Bulgarian companies hit by the coronavirus have
received government funding since April to keep their staff
employed, saving some 160,000 jobs.     
 UNEMPLOYMENT      JUNE 2020      MAY 2020       JUNE 2019
 RATE                                            
 Monthly total     273,367        295,453        169,659
 Pct of workforce  8.3            9.0            5.2
 
 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)
