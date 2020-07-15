Bulgaria's jobless rate eases to 8.3% in June as coronavirus impact subsides

SOFIA, July 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's unemployment rate dropped to 8.3% in June from 9.0% in May as the Balkan country's labour market slowly recovers from stringent restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus, data from the state employment agency showed on Wednesday. The jobless rate was 5.2% in June, 2019. About 35% of the people who lost their jobs since the middle of March due to the coronavirus crisis have already taken their old jobs back and government-funded programmes have also helped limit dole-queues, the agency said. There were some 22,000 fewer unemployed people in the Balkan country of 7 million than a month earlier. Compared to a year ago number increased by more than 100,000 people, the agency said. Some 9,000 Bulgarian companies hit by the coronavirus have received government funding since April to keep their staff employed, saving some 160,000 jobs. UNEMPLOYMENT JUNE 2020 MAY 2020 JUNE 2019 RATE Monthly total 273,367 295,453 169,659 Pct of workforce 8.3 9.0 5.2 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)