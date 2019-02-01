Indonesian's Arutmin targets 7 pct rise in 2019 coal output -CEO

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miner PT Arutmin, a unit of Bumi Resources, is targeting a 7 percent increase in coal production this year at 30 million tonnes, up from 28 million tonnes in 2018, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

Arutmin is targeting to increase the high-calorie coal portion to around 25 percent of its output from around 10 percent in 2018, Arutmin CEO Ido Hutabarat told reporters.

Arutmin produced around 25 million tonnes of coal in 2017, he said.

The company is preparing to request an extension of its mining rights as its current contract is due to expire in 2020, Hutabarat added.

“We hope there’s a decision as soon as possible this year because this impacts investment,” he said, adding that it could also impact production plans for 2020.

