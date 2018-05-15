Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil

May 15 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it has filed for a potential initial public offering of the company’s sugar milling business in Brazil, Bunge Açúcar & Bionergia, with the Brazilian Securities Commission.

Bunge has tried to sell its eight Brazilian sugar and ethanol mills for four years, but a separate sale process has failed to attract firm interest from strategic or financial investors.

On May 8, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the company had hired banks to prepare for a listing. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)