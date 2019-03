PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Bunge said on Thursday that a strike that had stopped production at its oilseed crushing factory in Brest, France, since March 12, is over after an agreement was reached with employees.

The workers had called the strike following a fire in a storage silo. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)