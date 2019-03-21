UPDATE 1-Bunge says strike at French oilseed crushing factory is over

(Adds detail)

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Bunge said on Thursday that a strike that stopped production at its oilseed crushing factory in Brest, France, is over after an agreement was reached with employees.

The workers had called the strike on March 12 due to safety concerns regarding a fire, local media reported, with striking workers also making salary demands.

A local source said employees had resumed work on Wednesday but that a recovery in output could take several days as Bunge would take the opportunity to do maintenance work.

The factory, which mainly crushes imported soybeans for oil and livestock feed, can process 700,000 tonnes of oilseeds annually and employs around 50 people, Bunge said. (Reporting by Valerie Parent; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Jan Harvey)