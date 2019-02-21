UPDATE 1-Bunge misses profit estimates on lower Brazilian soy prices

(Adds fourth-quarter details, estimates)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the global grains merchant’s agribusiness was hit by declining soybean prices in Brazil.

Brazilian soy prices had swelled to a steep premium to U.S. beans after China imposed tariffs on shipments from the United States but the premium narrowed after the countries declared temporary trade war truce on Dec. 1.

The company said gross profit its agribusiness segment, which consists of grains, fell to $203 million from $238 million in the fourth quarter.

Bunge had warned of lower full-year earnings in the segment as well as in its sugar and bioenergy business, which was hurt by lower Brazilian ethanol prices and weather-reduced crops.

The White Plains, New York-based company has been under investor pressure and the target of takeover attempts after an earlier string of weak profits. It is conducting a strategic review of its businesses that may include a sale of the 200-year-old company.

The company’s net loss available to shareholders widened to $74 million, or 52 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, as it lost about $125 million due to lower prices of its Brazilian soybean.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 8 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 20 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, one of the “ABCD” companies that dominate global grains trading along with Archer Daniels Midland Co , Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co, said net sales fell 0.5 percent to $11.54 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)