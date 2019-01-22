Bunge says profit to come in below previous range

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Agri trader Bunge Ltd cut its forecast for full-year pre-tax earnings on Tuesday, citing a fall in the value of its Brazilian crops.

Bunge said adjusted earnings before interest and taxation in its agribusiness segment would be about $90 million to $100 million below the low end of previous expectations and in the sugar and bioenergy segment by about $60-$70 million, reducing the overall number to less than $1.05 billion, the lower end of its previous guidance.

The company also said Gregory Heckman was stepping into the role of acting chief executive, replacing Soren Schroder who previously announced his intention to step down. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)