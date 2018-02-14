Bunge has parties interested in its sugar trading business - CEO

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd has “a few interested parties” that might want to acquire its global sugar trading business, the chief executive said in an interview on Wednesday, after the company said it was exiting the business to concentrate on core grains and agriculture operations.

CEO Soren Schroder also told Reuters that Bunge’s board of directors supports him and the management team, after the company reported a fourth-quarter loss. Bunge has received takeover approaches from rival Archer Daniels Midland Co and Glencore Plc. The company rebuffed Glencore last year, and has declined to comment on ADM’s approach. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)