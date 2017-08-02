FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 2 days ago

Bunge 2nd-quarter profit dips 34 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd reported a nearly 34 percent fall in quarterly profit, as slow farmer selling in South America hurt margins in its agribusiness.

The company said net income available to shareholders fell to $72 million, or 51 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $109 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $11.65 billion from $10.54 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

