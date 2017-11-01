FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 3:56 PM / in 17 minutes

Bunge considers IPO for Brazilian sugar business -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - An initial public offering appears to be a way Bunge Ltd can “best get a fair value” for its Brazilian sugar business, which the agricultural trader put up for sale four years ago, Chief Executive Soren Schroder said on Wednesday.

Brazil’s equity market “feels like it is getting ready to take on that kind of an IPO,” Schroder said in an interview after the company cut the full-year forecast for its core agribusiness unit after posting lower year-on-year profit for the third quarter in a row. (Reporting by Tom Polansek and Karl Plume)

