UPDATE 1-Bunge considers IPO for Brazilian sugar business -CEO

By Tom Polansek and Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd may be able to get the best value for its Brazilian sugar milling business by launching an initial public offering of the unit, Chief Executive Soren Schroder said on Wednesday, four years after he began exploring a sale.

Schroder is weighing an IPO as a global oversupply of crops has hammered profits in the core grain trading and processing units of Bunge and its chief rivals, forcing rounds of cost-cutting that look to spill into 2018.

“It appears to be a way in which we can best get a fair value for the assets,” Schroder said about an IPO of the sugar business, speaking in an interview after the company posted lower year-on-year profits for the third quarter in a row.

Bunge is in the process of financially separating its sugar and bioenergy businesses, which report results together, to show the company is still working to reduce its exposure to sugar operations, Schroder said. In 2013, the company began exploring a sale of its loss-making mills, which are now turning a profit.

Improvements in Brazil’s equity market could help pave the way for a public offering of the sugar business.

“The Brazilian market feels like it is getting ready to take on that kind of an IPO,” Schroder said.

Earnings in the sugar and bioenergy unit dropped 77 percent from a year ago to $8 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, and Bunge lowered its guidance for the segment’s earnings for the year.