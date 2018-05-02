Agri-trader Bunge posts loss in first quarter versus year-ago profit

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural merchant Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a loss for the first quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by a devaluation of some oilseed crushing contracts.

Bunge said net loss available to shareholders was $29 million, or 21 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of $39 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

The White Plains, New York-based company said net sales fell to $10.64 billion from $11.12 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)