Agriculture
October 30, 2019 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Agricultural merchant Bunge posts quarterly loss

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, as it took a $1.7 billion charge related to the formation of a joint venture for its Brazilian Sugar and Bioenergy business.

Net loss attributable to Bunge was $1.49 billion or $10.57 per share in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $365 million or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 per share from $2.52 a year earlier. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

