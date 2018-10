Oct 31 (Reuters) - Global grains trader Bunge Ltd, which has been receiving takeover bids, said on Wednesday it added three directors to its board, bowing to pressure from activist investors D.E. Shaw and Continental Grain Co. Bunge, which separately reported quarterly results, saw net income available to shareholders rise to $365 million, or $2.39 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $92 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)