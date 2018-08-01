FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 10:10 AM / in 4 hours

Bunge posts quarterly loss on some soy crushing contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Global grains merchant Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a loss compared with a year-earlier profit as it took a $125 million hit on its agribusiness on soy crushing contracts.

Bunge, which was subject of a failed takeover approach by rival ADM, said net loss available to shareholders was $21 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit $72 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

The White Plains, New York-based company said net sales rose to $12.15 billion from $11.65 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

