Bunge Q3 adj. profit rises 91% on strong agribusiness performance

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd reported a 91% rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Wednesday due to strength in its agribusiness segment driven by oilseed processing.

The company’s adjusted net income available for common shareholders rose to $367 million, or $2.47 per share, for the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $192 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)