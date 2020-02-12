Bunge reports higher fourth-quarter adjusted profit

Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a rise in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, benefiting from increased demand for grains in South America.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company was $191 million in the quarter ended Dec.31, compared with $18 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, Bunge earned $1.27 per share, up from 8 cents.

The company’s agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.