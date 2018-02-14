FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 14, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Bunge reports quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by tax law changes in the United States and Argentina, and lower margins in its grains business.

Bunge, the subject of a takeover offer from larger rival Archer Daniels Midland Co, said net loss available to shareholders was $69 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $262 million, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.

The company took a $66 million charge due to the tax law changes.

The White Plains, New York-based company said net sales fell to $11.61 billion from $11.80 billion. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.