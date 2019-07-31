Company News
July 31, 2019 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bunge reports second-quarter profit

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by an unrealized gain from its stake in Beyond Meat.

Net income available to the shareholders was $205 million, or $1.43 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $10.10 billion from $12.15 billion. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

