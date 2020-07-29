Agriculture
July 29, 2020 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bunge second-quarter profit more than doubles

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by strength in its agribusiness segment.

Net income attributable to the company was $516 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $214 million, a year earlier.

The unit, its largest in terms of revenues and volumes, purchases, processes and sells agricultural commodities like oilseeds and grains.

Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below