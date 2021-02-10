CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Bunge posts quarterly profit, warns of weak FY 2021 agribusiness earnings

(Corrects revenue number in paragraph 5)

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd posted a profit for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, but warned of weak earnings in its agribusiness segment due to lower contributions from oilseed processing and origination in Brazil.

The company forecast full-year 2021 adjusted profit of at least $6 per share. It earned $8.30 per share in 2020.

Bunge said numerous countries around the globe, including places where it operates production facilities, have continued to impose COVID-19 quarantines. The company though has not seen a major disruption in its supply chain to date, it added.

Net income attributable to Bunge stood at $551 million, or $3.74 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $51 million, or 48 cents per a share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue jumped nearly 17% to $12.61 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)