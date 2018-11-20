Grain elevator catches fire at Bunge Ohio soy crushing plant

Nov 20 (Reuters) - A grain elevator at a soybean processing plant in Bellevue, Ohio, owned by U.S. agribusiness Bunge Ltd caught fire on Tuesday, company spokeswoman Susan Burns told Reuters.

Fire crews are on scene and all employees have been accounted for, Burns said.

The fire did not impact the processing portion of the plant, where soybeans are crushed into soybean oil and soymeal, an animal feed, Burns said.

The company could not immediately confirm whether the plant was still operating or the extent of the damage.

Bunge is among the world’s largest traders and processors of agricultural commodities like soybeans, corn, wheat and sugarcane, with operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia.