Bunzl revenue growth slows as North America business lags

April 17 (Reuters) - Business supplies distributor Bunzl said on Wednesday first-quarter growth had slowed as grocery and retail business in its biggest market North America remained sluggish, and posted a small rise in revenue at constant currency.

Underlying revenue growth in North America was about 1 percent due to price inflation and weak volumes, the company, which supplies a disparate range of products from disposable tableware to packaging supplies, latex gloves and cleaning chemicals, said.

Total revenue rose 2.5 percent at constant currency. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)