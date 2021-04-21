Bunzl revenue rises on strong COVID-19 product sales, acquisitions

April 21 (Reuters) - Bunzl Plc reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, on the back of recent acquisitions and strong sales of COVID-19-related goods, and maintained its guidance for the year.

The British firm, which supplies companies with disposable tableware, personal protection equipment, cleaning chemicals and a range of other products and services, said revenue for the period since December 31, 2020 rose 10.4% at constant exchange rates. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)