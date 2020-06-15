Bunzl sees 6% revenue jump in first half due to COVID-19-related products

June 15 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl on Monday forecast a 6% rise in revenue for the first half of the year, boosted by robust demand from the grocery, safety and healthcare sectors in the first few months of the coronavirus crisis.

The company, however, said it did not expect the significant increase in volume for COVID-19-related products to continue into the second half as customers have stockpiled enough products for the rest of the year. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)