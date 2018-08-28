FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
August 28, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Bunzl reports 3.9 percent rise in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl’s first-half profit rose 3.9 percent, driven by gains from recent acquisitions.

The group, which supplies everything from disposable tableware and personal protection equipment to cleaning chemicals, on Tuesday also announced its first acquisition in Norway, of a catering equipment supplier. It gave no deal value.

Bunzl’s adjusted profit before tax rose to 257.9 million pounds ($328.9 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 248.3 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 5.5 percent to 4.34 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.