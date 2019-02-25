Industrials
February 25, 2019 / 7:24 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Bunzl full-year profit rises on acquisitions, North America demand

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a 6 percent rise in full-year adjusted pretax profit on Monday, boosted by gains from small acquisitions and a growing clientele in North America.

The company, which supplies companies with disposable tableware, personal protection equipment, cleaning chemicals and a range of other products and services, said adjusted profit before income tax rose to 559 million pounds ($730.56 million) from 542.6 million pounds, a year ago.

Bunzl, in a separate statement, also said that it had acquired U.S.-based Liberty Glove & Safety, a company that makes personal protection equipment, for an undisclosed sum. ($1 = 0.7652 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

