Bunzl posts higher profit as acquisitions pay off

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl reported a 2.4% rise in annual profit on Monday benefiting from the acquisitions it made last year, although growth in organic revenue slowed in its largest market North America.

The company, which supplies a range of products from food packaging to face masks, said its adjusted pretax profit rose to 579.1 million pounds ($750.75 million), up 2.4% at a constant currency rates on a consistent IAS 17 basis.

Bunzl, which has sought growth through acquisitions in the last few years, said operating margin was 6.8% compared with 6.7% last year. ($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)