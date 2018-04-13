British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman

April 13 (Reuters) - British fashion house Burberry on Friday appointed Gerry Murphy to take over as chairman from Sir John Peace after the company’s annual shareholder meeting on July 12.

Murphy, who will join the company as chairman designate on May 17, is currently chairman of Tate & Lyle and Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, Blackstone’s principal European entity.

He has also served as CEO of Kingfisher and Greencore Group, as well as a non-executive director at companies including British American Tobacco, Merlin Entertainments and Reckitt Benckiser. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)