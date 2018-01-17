FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Corrections News
January 17, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Burberry Q3 sales slip 2 pct as it starts up-market move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read “when a fall”, paragraph 1)

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry reported a 2 percent drop in revenue for the three months to end-December after sales in Europe slipped against a year ago, when a fall in the pound helped it perform well in its home market.

Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti set out a plan in November to take the label further up-market, but it said there would be little, if any, growth in revenue and operating profit until its 2021 financial year as it implements the plan.

The company reported revenue of 719 million pounds ($990 million) for the period on Wednesday. Comparable store sales rose 2 percent, it said.

$1 = 0.7263 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.