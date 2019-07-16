New designer's ranges help lift sales at Burberry

LONDON/PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry on Tuesday reported a stronger than expected 4% rise in first-quarter comparable store sales, lifted by new designs from creative chief Riccardo Tisci.

“The consumer response was very promising, delivering strong growth in our new collections,” CEO Marco Gobbetti said in a statement. The company maintained its forecast for broadly stable revenue and operating margin at constant exchange rates for the 2020 financial year.

First-quarter sales growth topped market expectations of around 2%, following a lacklustre 1% growth in the previous three months. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Sarah White, editing by Louise Heavens)