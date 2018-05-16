Burberry beats forecasts with 2 pct rise in full-year profit

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - British luxury group Burberry beat market forecasts with a 2 percent rise in full-year adjusted profit to 467 million pounds, as it embarks on a new chapter under designer Riccardo Tisci, the former Givenchy star appointed in March.

The brand, which chief executive Marco Gobbetti is repositioning in a higher luxury segment, reported group revenue of 2.73 billion pounds ($3.7 billion), down 1 percent. Comparable same store sales rose 3 percent, in line with market forecasts.

Analysts were expecting the company to report adjusted operating profit of 453 million pounds, according to a company-provided consensus of 19 analyst forecasts. ($1 = 0.7401 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)