November 14, 2019 / 7:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Burberry reports growth in Q2 sales despite Hong Kong disruption

BARCELONA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry said the popularity of collections by designer Riccardo Tisci boosted sales in its second quarter, helping offset double-digit declines in Hong Kong where trading has been impacted by protests.

Burberry, famous for its trench coats, reported first-half revenue of 1.28 billion pounds ($1.64 billion), up 3% in constant exchange rates. Comparable store sales in the second quarter rose 5%, a step up from 4% in the first, it said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

