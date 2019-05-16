CORRECTED-Burberry reports steady full-year profit

(Corrects to read Tisci, paragraph 1)

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry reported broadly flat full-year revenue and profit on Thursday and said it expected similar this year as it sets the foundations for growth with more products by its new designer Riccardo Tisci in stores.

The company reported revenue of 2.72 billion pounds ($3.49 billion), down 1% at constant exchange rates and adjusted operating profit of 438 million pounds, flat on the same measure.