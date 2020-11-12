UK luxury brand Burberry returns to sales growth in October

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry said its sales returned to growth in October showing it was recovering from the impact of COVID-19, an improvement from the 6% drop in comparable store sales in the three months to the end of September.

The company on Thursday reported revenue of 878 million pounds ($1.16 billion) for the six months to Sept. 26, down 31% on a year earlier but better than analysts had predicted, while adjusted operating profit fell 75% to 51 million pounds.