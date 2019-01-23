Burberry's third-quarter same store sales up 1 pct

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry reported a 1 percent rise in third-quarter same store sales, just shy of market forecasts of 2 percent growth on Wednesday, before next month’s launch of the debut collection by its new designer Riccardo Tisci.

Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said he was pleased with progress in shifting the brand further upmarket, and he said the company was maintaining its full-year guidance of broadly stable revenue and adjusted operating margin at constant exchange rates.