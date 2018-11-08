Burberry confident on new designer, repositioning on track

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Burberry said it had seen an “exceptional response” to the creative vision of its new designer Riccardo Tisci as it reported a slight dip in first-half revenue and operating profit as it continues to reposition the brand.

The luxury label reported revenue of 1.22 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), down 3 percent but ahead of analyst forecasts, and adjusted operating profit of 178 million pounds, down 4 percent, on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)