Apparel & Accessories
November 8, 2018 / 7:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Burberry confident on new designer, repositioning on track

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Burberry said it had seen an “exceptional response” to the creative vision of its new designer Riccardo Tisci as it reported a slight dip in first-half revenue and operating profit as it continues to reposition the brand.

The luxury label reported revenue of 1.22 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), down 3 percent but ahead of analyst forecasts, and adjusted operating profit of 178 million pounds, down 4 percent, on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.