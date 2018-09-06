FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Burberry to stop burning unsold goods, removes real fur from collections

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry said it would no longer burn millions of pounds worth of unsold goods or use real fur in its collections in a bid to improve its socially responsible credentials.

The label, which is due to produce its first collection under new designer Riccardo Tisci, said the need to be more socially and environmentally responsible was key to its long-term success.

Burberry came under fire earlier this year after it admitted burning and destroying unsold clothes and accessories to protect the brand and prevent them from being sold cheaply. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

