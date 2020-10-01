Eying NYSE listing and reporting cash boost, Burford CEO sees uptick ahead for litigation funding

Litigation funder Burford Capital on Thursday released its financial results for the first half of the year, reporting big cash gains ahead of its planned debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The firm touted a boost in realizations and cash generation, noting that it generated $486 million in cash and net receivables, which is up 35% from the first half of 2019. The company’s own realizations were up $40 percent to $478 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3l24TXl