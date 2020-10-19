Burford Capital touts litigation funding's inroads as its stock makes NYSE debut

As Burford Capital celebrates its listing Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, it’s citing new research showing its business model gaining ever greater traction, with law firms and corporations reporting that their use of legal finance is up 105% since 2017, the company said.

Combined with the NYSE debut, the research signals that “this is now becoming kind of mainstream,” with law firms and big companies realizing that litigation finance “can turn what really people used to think of as liabilities into assets,” said David Perla, co-chief operating officer of Burford.

