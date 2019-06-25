Kuwait's Burgan Bank hires HSBC, JPMorgan to coordinate bond sale

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has hired HSBC, JPMorgan to coordinate fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential issue of a capital-boosting bond denominated in U.S. dollars, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Burgan Bank, Kuwait’s second largest conventional bank by assets, has also hired Bank ABC, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, NBK Capital and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers.

The meetings, in Asia, the Middle East and the United Kingdom, will start on June 27. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)