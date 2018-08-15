Kuwait's Burgan Bank says no major impact on Turkey business

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Burgan Bank said on Wednesday it had not seen any major impact on its proftability as a result of the recent fall in the Turkish lira.

The bank’s decision to fully hedge its investment in its Turkish subsidiary’s capital had protected it from currency fluctuations, it said.

“We are in Turkey for the long run,” said group chief executive Eduardo Eguren. “We have healthy margins and our liquidity is at sound levels and with no material foreign exchange positions in Turkey.” (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar)