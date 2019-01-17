Canada foreign minister appalled at killing of its citizen in Burkina Faso

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada is appalled and deeply saddened at the murder of one of its citizens who was abducted in Burkina Faso, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement on Thursday.

“Canada condemns those responsible for this terrible crime. We are working with the government of Burkina Faso and other international partners to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice,” Freeland added.

A Canadian kidnapped this week in a restive region of Burkina Faso has been found dead, a spokesman for the security ministry told Reuters earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)