Burkina Faso to end tycoon Frank Timis's manganese mining contract

OUAGADOUGOU, April 12 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso will terminate a manganese mining contract with the company of Romanian-Australian tycoon Frank Timis, its mines minister said on Thursday.

“The state of Burkina Faso is going to terminate the contract with Timis Mining Corp,” Mines Minister Idani Oumarou said on state television.

“But it must send them a first notice of default. The contract will be terminated 90 days after the formal notice, which hasn’t yet been made,” he said. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Aaron Ross)