Burn-pit cases against KBR involve negligence, not politics, veterans tell SCOTUS

Veterans who developed serious illnesses after being exposed to toxic smoke from open-air burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan pressed their case to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, asserting an opposing brief filed by military contractors KBR Inc and Halliburton Co missed “the whole point” of their certiorari petition.

The veterans want the justices to overturn an August decision of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which affirmed the dismissal of their case after finding that it involved military strategy. The court said that military strategy is a “political question” that must be resolved by the executive branch or Congress – not the courts.

