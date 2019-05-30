Burundi raises 2019/20 spending by 8%, finance minister says

NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Burundi will boost spending by 8% to 1.5 trillion francs ($824.84 million) in its 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal year, as the government ramps up expenditure on healthcare and farming, the finance minister said late on Wednesday.

Domicien Ndihokubwayo told parliament that 88% of the budget will be funded from internal revenues, without giving further details on how the remainder would be raised. The East African country has local borrowing programmes through its central bank.

In 2015, violence erupted following President Pierre Nkurunziza’s decision to run for a third term. Aid-dependent Burundi subsequently lost direct financial support from key donors such as the European Union over alleged human rights violations and a crackdown on opponents. Burundi rejects the accusations.

The economy was expected to grow 4.2% in the 2019/20 financial year, Ndihokubwayo said. The government expects inflation to stand at about 8.1% at the end of the year, he said. The proposed budget was approved by parliament later in the day. ($1 = 1,818.5300 Burundi francs) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)