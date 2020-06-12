Healthcare
June 12, 2020 / 2:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Burundi's president-elect to take power immediately after death of former leader

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 12 (Reuters) - Burundi’s constitutional court has agreed that president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in immediately following the death of former leader Pierre Nkurunziza, the government said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.

The constitution provides for the speaker of parliament to take over in such a situation. The court ruled, however, that “the interim period is not necessary and that ... Ndayishimiye must be sworn in as soon as possible”, the government said.

Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Catherine Evans

