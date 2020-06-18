Burundi's swears in incoming president, week after predecessor's death

NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - Burundi’s incoming president Evariste Ndayishimiye, was sworn in on Thursday following the sudden death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, a live broadcast on state-run television showed.

Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army general, won last month’s presidential election for the ruling party, defeating the opposition’s Agathon Rwasa and five others. Before Nkurunziza died earlier this month, he had been due to be sworn in to office in August. (Editing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)