Pfeiffer Vacuum taken over by German family business

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Family-owned German vacuum pump maker Busch has acquired more than half of the shares in German manufacturer of vacuum systems Pfeiffer Vacuum and is planing a strategic cooperation with its new subsidiary, Pfeiffer said on Monday. Pfeiffer has also overhauled its leadership team, appointing CEO Eric Taberlet also as chief sales officer and hiring an external consultant to be the companies chief operations officer on an interim basis, Pfeiffer said in a statement. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa)