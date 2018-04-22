Reuters Business News Schedule at 2030 GMT/4:30 p.m. ET

Editor: James Dalgleish + 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

U.S. Treasury chief may visit China as trade tensions simmer

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he may travel to China, a move that could ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies, as international policymakers acknowledged Beijing needs to change its trade practices. (IMF-G20/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by David Lawder and Leika Kihara, 863 words)

Trump says ‘long way’ to go on North Korea crisis

WASHINGTON/SEOUL - U.S. President Donald Trump says North Korean nuclear crisis is far from conclusion, striking a cautious note after the North’s pledge to end its nuclear tests raised hopes before planned summits with South Korea and the United States. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Doina Chiacu and Heekyong Yang, 817 words)

(IMF-G20/JAPAN (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Leika Kihara, 536 words)

U.S. ECONOMY

Trump aide urges Congress to pare back bipartisan spending deal

WASHINGTON - Congress needs to consider rolling back spending deal that U.S. Republicans brokered with Democrats last month, because lawmakers voted to enact the $1.3 trillion legislation without reading it, an aide to President Donald Trump said. (USA-FISCAL/TRUMP), moved, by David Morgan, 416 words)

Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumers may be about to directly feel the effects of the trade fight started by U.S. President Trump with China and other countries this year when a new list of Chinese imports to be taxed is announced in coming days. (USA-TRADE/CHINA-TARIFFS (REPEAT, ANALYSIS), moved, by David Lawder and Howard Schneider, 885 words)

- USA-TRUMP/OIL (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Susan Heavey and Rania El Gamal, 773 words

- USA-TRUMP/OIL-OPEC, moved, by Rania El Gamal, Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 470 words

WORLD

G7 foreign ministers’ summit to hold tough line on Russia - sources

TORONTO - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations are expected to maintain tough line on Russia over its involvement in conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, while leaving the door open to cooperation, two sources briefed on the matter say. (G7-SUMMIT/FOREIGN (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, by David Ljunggren and Lesley Wroughton, about 750 words)

Is it just a cold, or something more serious?

FRANKFURT - Is it just a cold or something more serious?

That’s the question investors hope will be answered in the coming week by a policy update from the European Central Bank, fresh euro zone and U.S. economic data, and earnings reports from some of the world’s largest technology firms. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/OUTLOOK (moved), by Francesco Canepa, 592 words)

EU and Mexico agree new free trade pact

BRUSSELS - European Union and Mexico reach agreement on new free trade deal, a coup for both parties in the face of increased protectionism from the United States under President Donald Trump. (EU-MEXICO/TRADE (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 499 words)

India’s economy could grow at 7.4 percent in 2018/19 -central bank

NEW DELHI - India’s economy could grow 7.4 percent in fiscal year to March 2019 after a “resilient performance” in the second half of the previous year, central bank Governor Urjit Patel says. (INDIA-ECONOMY/, moved, 365 words)

Bank of Canada chief comfortable with 2018 inflation above 2 pct -reports

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says he expects the inflation rate to be above 2 percent in 2018, but he is comfortable with that as long as the long-term trend is steady, according to media reports. (CANADA-CENBANK/), moved, 216 words)

UK opposition likely to seek broader BoE mandate if in power

LONDON - Britain’s opposition Labour Party would likely broaden the Bank of England’s mandate to include factors such as employment but would not seek to remove the central bank’s independence, Labour’s finance policy chief John McDonnell said. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR-BOE (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

BUENOS AIRES - Paraguay is picking a new president in an election, with the ruling Colorado Party expected to keep power but lose seats in Congress, which could complicate its pro-business agenda and raise the risk of higher taxes on the country’s key farm sector. (PARAGUAY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Daniela Desantis and Mariel Cristaldo, 390 words)

COMPANIES

U.S. regulator permits China’s ZTE to submit more evidence

NEW YORK - U.S. Commerce Department grants ZTE Corp’s request to submit more evidence after the agency banned American companies from selling to the Chinese technology firm, a senior Commerce official said. (USA-CHINA/ZTE (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Karen Freifeld, 406 words)

Amazon to double down on groceries; foray deeper into fresh produce in India

BENGALURU - Amazon.com Inc expects groceries and household products to account for over half of its business in India in the next five years, as it moves to broaden offerings in the segment and foray into areas such as fresh produce. (AMAZON.COM-INDIA/ (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Sankalp Phartiyal and Euan Rocha, 515 words)

CP Rail talks stagnate as strike deadline looms -union

MONTREAL/VANCOUVER - Canada’s biggest rail union says no progress had been made in negotiations on Friday with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to reach a deal before a Saturday deadline as worries about a potential strike weighed on the country’s crude oil prices. (CP-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Allison Lampert and Julie Gordon, 413 words)

GM Korea delays vote on bankruptcy protection to Monday as talks fail

SEOUL/DETROIT - General Motors’ South Korean unit delays a decision to file for bankruptcy protection until Monday afternoon, after the automaker failed to reach a wage deal with its labor union in time to meet a Friday deadline. (GM-SOUTHKOREA/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Nick Carey, 596 words)